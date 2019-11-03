Odisha Eco-Retreat fest from December 14

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to attract more tourists to Odisha, the state government on Saturday decided to organise a month-long ‘Marine Drive Eco-Retreat’ festival from December 14. The festival will be held eight km away from Konark on the Puri-Konark marine drive.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan here. The Chief Minister directed officials of the departments concerned to make the festival a success.



A temporary luxury tent cottage with 50 rooms will be set up with water and electricity connection and parking facility. As per the decision, beautification of the festival area and lighting of the marine drive will also be taken up.

A release issued by the CMO said cultural festival, 3D mapping, food festival, adventure and water sports arrangement will be made for visitors. It is expected that the international-level programme at Marine Drive, beautification of Puri town and Shamuka project will help in development of tourism sector in Puri and Konark. Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahiwas present.

