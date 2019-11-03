Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha Eco-Retreat fest from December 14

A temporary luxury tent cottage with 50 rooms will be set up with water and electricity connection and parking facility.

Published: 03rd November 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a bid to attract more tourists to Odisha, the state government on Saturday decided to organise a month-long ‘Marine Drive Eco-Retreat’ festival from December 14. The festival will be held eight km away from Konark on the Puri-Konark marine drive.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Lok Seva Bhawan here. The Chief Minister directed officials of the departments concerned to make the festival a success.

A temporary luxury tent cottage with 50 rooms will be set up with water and electricity connection and parking facility. As per the decision, beautification of the festival area and lighting of the marine drive will also be taken up. 

A release issued by the CMO said cultural festival, 3D mapping, food festival, adventure and water sports arrangement will be made for visitors. It is expected that the international-level programme at Marine Drive, beautification of Puri town and Shamuka project will help in development of tourism sector in Puri and Konark. Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahiwas present.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Government Marine Drive Eco-Retreat Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | AP)
Google, Amazon among 50 tech firms to hire women at Bengaluru job fair
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during her ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Germany to invest Rs 7913 crores for green urban mobility in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Now, Muslim clergy roped in to counter ISIS online propaganda
Subedar Anandan Gunasekaran. (Photo | Twitter/Raj Babbar)
WATCH | India's blade runner Anandan gets rousing welcome at his regiment

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several environmental activists join Cubbon Park movement in Bengaluru
Tamil Nadu: A bridge, still a distant dream for villagers of Ammapalayam in Erode
Gallery
As per tradition, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan greeted his fans on his 54th birthday outside his residence Mannat. And as usual, there was a frenzied crowd which got ut of hand. Cops were seen having a hard time controlling the fans and even had to resort to baton charging them. (Photo | PTI)
Shah Rukh Khan's birthday: Frenzied fans flock star's residence, cops baton charge them
The ever-hungry run machine, 'King Kohli', led India to an emphatic series win against Faf du Plessis and co in October. As his side won the series 3-0, the star batsman (as always) managed to rewrite a few world records to his name. (Photo | BCCI Twitter
Virat Kohli breaks more records: MS Dhoni is not India's most successful Test captain anymore | India vs South Africa
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp