A group of die-hard fans that cheers Hockey India on every turf

In a cricket-dominating country like India, a group of fans follows the Indian hockey team wherever it plays in the world.

Published: 04th November 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

OTOD members cheering hockey players at Kalinga Stadium.

OTOD members cheering hockey players at Kalinga Stadium.

By Tanmay Das
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a cricket-dominating country like India, a group of fans follows the Indian hockey team wherever it plays in the world. The group is known as ‘One Team One Dream’ (OTOD) comprising part-time players, businessmen and die-hard hockey fans across the globe cheered both men’s and women’s hockey teams which qualified for the Tokyo Olympic at Kalinga Stadium here on Saturday. The group formed in 2010 during the New Delhi World Cup and CWG has been moving since then from one venue to another to cheer the national teams.

“Kalinga Stadium is a familiar location for OTOD members as they have been visiting the city since Champions Trophy in 2014. We enjoyed each and every moment of FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here. Now, we are planning to move to Tokyo to stand behind our teams. So far, six members from London, four from Delhi, three each from New Zealand, Bengaluru and Odisha have booked their tickets for Tokyo. We are expecting at least 25 members to join for Tokyo journey,” said Raja Namdhar who has never missed a single international match at Kalinga Stadium for the last five years.

“We can not win all the tournaments we participate. Someone has to lose for other teams to win. Even as I missed my train from Bengaluru, I travelled by bus to Hyderabad and then reached Bhubaneswar by another bus. I visited Kalinga Stadium for the first time on Friday evening and I was taken aback by sheer number of the spectators,” said Baldeep Singh, another member.

“We move with the team everywhere, but never saw such a houseful hockey-understanding crowd. Even locals are very much friendly with us. We are coming here for the last four years. The city and Jagannath temple are our favourite places,” said Amrik Singh and Rajinder Palsingh who belong to Delhi.

Hockey India Indian hockey team One Team One Dream
Comments

