Fresh low pressure likely to trigger rain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With a fresh low-pressure area taking shape over north Andaman sea, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday forecast rainfall in several parts of Odisha this weekend.

According to the met office, a cyclonic circulation over Gulf of Thailand and neighbourhood now lies over north Andaman sea and adjoining Myanmar coast, and under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over north Andaman sea in next 24 hours. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent two to three days.

“Dry weather will prevail in Odisha till Thursday but overcast conditions are expected from November 8. Under the influence of the system over east-central Bay of Bengal, the coastal region is expected to experience rainfall activity,” Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said the system will continue to move west-northwestwards and may reach close to Odisha coast around November 10 as a deep depression. Due to change in wind direction over eastern parts of India, the dry north-northwesterly wind will prevail. Thus, morning temperature will drop marginally and sunny sky will remain over Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.

It is expected that day temperature might rise marginally but as the system will come closer towards Odisha coast, bad weather may be a possibility with squally wind and thundershower activities over the coastal station of the State and West Bengal around November 10, it added. However, Biswas said it is too early to forecast the path of the system, which is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal.