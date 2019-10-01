Eviction drive at RTO-I, too late too little

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The joint eviction drive by Khurda administration and civic bodies in front of Regional Transport Office (RTO)-I at Saheed Nagar has once again exposed how the unholy network worked right under the nose of the authorities. Only after the Chief Minister directed removal of the middlemen that the eviction was carried out.

For the record, the entire area had remained encroached by the middlemen for years right in front of the RTO office and at a stone’s throw away from Saheed Nagar police station. To even say that the authorities concerned were unaware of it would be ridiculously naive. But, neither Khurda administration nor Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation dared to touch them. Now, within days of the CM’s direction, it was razed and the area wears a clean look.

Questions are being raised by people as to why Transport officials were not brought to the books for not seeking measures to remove encroachment from the entire stretch where touts had their sway and traffic jam was a daily affair.

The touts not only fleeced gullible applicants but were being patronised by the officials, alleged locals. The RTO-I office itself had remained a mute spectator to the entire episode, though it was well aware of how the middlemen near their workplace were minting money from people’s misery, they claimed.

On Monday, as per the requisition of Khurda Collector Sitansu Kumar Rout, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) carried out the eviction drives to free the encroachment on service road along the RTO office. Around 40 temporary sheds and other illegal structures were removed along with some shops. Some vendors claimed that they were doing their business at the location for nearly 40 years. The act of the civic authorities and enforcement squads, however, appears to be too late and too little, locals said adding that very soon the agents would be back in business.