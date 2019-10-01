Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Govt relaxes norms for HSRPs on vehicles

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In view of inadequate number of embossing stations for affixation of high security registration plate (HSRP) on new vehicles, the Department of Transport on Monday relaxed norms for vehicle manufacturers and dealers on affixing HSRPs in  October.

In a letter to RTOs, the Transport Commissioner-cum-Chairman of State Transport Authority Sanjib Panda said, “Considering difficulties faced by vehicle purchasers, manufacturers and dealers regarding affixation of HSRP on new vehicles before delivery during ensuing festive occasion, it has been decided that on behalf of the purchaser, the dealer will file an application before the Registering Authority for registration of new vehicle along with an undertaking.”

The letter said the dealer can deliver the new vehicle only after allotment of registration number by affixing non-HSRP number plate between October 1 and 31 as one-time basis. The dealer will have to get the HSRP affixed in place of non-HSRP number plate within thirty days of registration. In case any dealer fails to affix the HSRP number plate on the vehicle by replacing non-HSRP within 30 days as per the undertaking, the department will take steps to cancel the trade certificate of the dealer, it said.

