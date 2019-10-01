Integrated system on exams for Govt posts

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will soon have an Integrated Recruitment Management System (IRMS) for transparent and timely conduct of examinations for recruitment to vacancies in different Government departments.

The General Administration (GA) department initiated the process in this regard in the wake of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's direction to implement the 5Ts - Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation. The 5Ts initiative aims at improving citizen services.

An IRMS software will be developed for three recruitment commissions -- Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) and Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) -- that conduct recruitment examinations at regular intervals for filling up vacancies at different levels.

As per the decision, National Informatics Centre (NIC) will develop the software. The Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) functioning under General Administration department will assist in developing and rolling out IRMS service.

Once the software is developed, candidates can apply for different posts visiting a single portal. Besides, the move will help supervising recruitment activities on a single platform, said NIC scientist Malay Das.

Sources said a data dashboard will be created for supervision of status of the recruitment by Government departments. The dashboard will also be developed by NIC and CMGI. The General Administration department has planned to develop IRMS by March 2020 and all the three commissions have been requested to coordinate with NIC and CMGI in this regard.