Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Integrated system on exams for Govt posts

Once the software is developed, candidates can apply for different posts visiting a single portal.

Published: 01st October 2019 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2019 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha will soon have an Integrated Recruitment Management System (IRMS) for transparent and timely conduct of examinations for recruitment to vacancies in different Government departments.

The General Administration (GA) department initiated the process in this regard in the wake of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's direction to implement the 5Ts - Transparency, Teamwork, Technology, Time and Transformation. The 5Ts initiative aims at improving citizen services.

An IRMS software will be developed for three recruitment commissions -- Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) and Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) -- that conduct recruitment examinations at regular intervals for filling up vacancies at different levels.

As per the decision, National Informatics Centre (NIC) will develop the software. The Centre for Modernising Government Initiative (CMGI) functioning under General Administration department will assist in developing and rolling out IRMS service.

Once the software is developed, candidates can apply for different posts visiting a single portal. Besides, the move will help supervising recruitment activities on a single platform, said NIC scientist Malay Das.
Sources said a data dashboard will be created for supervision of status of the recruitment by Government departments. The dashboard will also be developed by NIC and CMGI. The General Administration department has planned to develop IRMS by March 2020 and all the three commissions have been requested to coordinate with NIC and CMGI in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the convocation of IIT Madras on Monday in Chennai. | (Photo | P Jawahar/EPS)
PM Modi attends convocation ceremony in IIT Madras amidst #GoBackModi wave
Maradu flats: Stir ends as flat owners agree to vacate the illegal apartments by October 3
Gallery
A string of Bollywood celebrities such as Rishi Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Ajay Devgn have mourned the death of veteran actor Viju Khote, who passed away aged 78. (Photo | PTI and YouTube Screengrab)
From Madhuri Dixit to Ajay Devgn: Bollywood​ mourns demise of 'Sholay' actor Viju Khote
Here is the list of contestants in the 13th season of popular reality show Bigg Boss Hindi hosted by Salman Khan. (Photo | COLORS Twitter)
Bigg Boss Hindi season 13: Here is the list of contestants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp