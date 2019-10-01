Jharpada transforms into Paris Disneyland Park

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pandal hopping is set to be a delightful experience this year too with puja committees coming up unique themes to woo visitors. Staying true to its spirit of innovation, the Jharpada Durga Puja Samiti has constructed a replica of Disneyland Park of Paris this year.

The samiti which has been constructing replicas of architectural wonders from across the globe came up with Disneyland idea, keeping children in mind. The structure will be a visual treat for the tiny tots as two parks will be set up in front of the pandal where balloons of cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck along with others from the famous cartoon world will be on display.

Informing about the Goddess, Samiti convenor Sridhar Jena said the idol will be 12 feet tall and the medha (backdrop) will be around 20 feet. The Goddess Durga will wearing a silver crown and ornaments, he said.

The idol and medha are being designed and crafted by Cuttack-based artisans while Kolkata-based professionals are decorating the pandal. The idols of Lord Ganesha, Goddess Durga and Kali will be added attractions as those are made from colourful glass stones will also be displayed inside the pandal.

“While the festivities will begin with Bela Barani (invitation) of the Goddess, cultural programmes (bhajan) will be held on Shasthi, while melody will also be organised on Saptami, Ashtami, Navami and Star Night will be held on Vijaya Dasami,” Jena said.

Devotees will be served prasad comprising khichdi on Shasthi, Saptami, Navami and Vijaya Dasami while halwa will be served on Ashtami.

A Meena Bazaar having various food stalls and joy rides will also be set up for the visitors during the puja. This apart, “Ravan Podi will be organised on Vijaya Dasami and we have obtained permission from the authorities concerned. The structure will be 40 feet tall,” Jena informed.

To ensure security of visitors at the pandal, 20 CCTV cameras will be installed and seven fire extinguishers will be kept on standby to avoid any untoward incident. Six wheel-chairs will also be stationed at the pandal for differently-abled persons.

As traffic jams are common during the festival, the samiti has identified three parking lots for the visitors around the pandal. Its 300 volunteers along with police personnel and members of Jharpada-based Nurani Club will take care of security and parking.

The festivity will end with ‘Bhasani Jatra’ and the idol will be immersed in Kuakhai river.