Middlemen arrested

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Monday arrested eight middlemen from RTO-I in the City. Similarly, two middlemen each were apprehended from RTOs in Kendrapara, Puri and Gajapati.“On the day, eight middlemen were held from various hospitals and 18 from various regional transport offices (RTOs), including Bhubaneswar, in the State,” a police officer said.Odisha Police has launched a special drive against middlemen operating in hospitals, medical colleges, blood banks, dispensaries and RTOs in the State and has arrested about 178 middlemen between September 26 and 30.