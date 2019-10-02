HC asks Govt to file affidavit on clinical establishments

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday directed the State Government to clear the air as to how it plans to regulate functioning of clinical establishments.

The Court issued the direction after status reports regarding enforcement of Orissa Clinical Establishment (Control & Regulation) Act of 21 districts were submitted by respective Chief District Medical and Health Officers.

On Monday, Commissioner-cum-Secretary, Health and Family Welfare department Pramod Kumar Meherda admitted in court that it has reports on only nine districts. The Court set one-day deadline for submission of reports of the rest of the districts. Accordingly, Meherda submitted the reports on Tuesday.

Taking note of the reports, the division bench of Chief Justice KS Jhaveri and Justice KR Mohapatra directed Meherda to file an affidavit on how the government plans to regulate functioning of clinical establishments to ensure adherence to the Act. The bench expected the affidavit to be filed by October 21, next hearing on the case.