Jumbo dead as herpes virus reaches Chandaka

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ending suspense over reasons behind death of ailing female elephant at Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary, wildlife veterinarians on Tuesday said the pachyderm died of herpes virus, the infection that claimed lives of four elephants at Nandankanan Zoo.

The sub-adult female elephant which was undergoing treatment at Kuamada village under Banra gram panchayat in Dampara Forest Range of Cuttack district was unwell since last week.

Veterinarians at the Centre for Wildlife Health in Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology said post-mortem report of the elephant, carried out today, indicated that it was infected with herpes virus.

“Autopsy report suggested that there was haemorrhage in different body parts of the elephant which is indicative of herpes virus infection,” OUAT experts said stating that the report has close similarities with the post-mortem report of Nandankanan elephants.

The issue has now raised serious concern among wildlife experts as Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes virus (EEHV) can cause highly fatal haemorrhagic disease when transmitted to young Asian elephants.

The pachyderms, infected with the virus, usually show symptoms of sudden illness, which include reduced appetite, swollen glands on both sides of the face and nasal discharge. The virus killed four elephants in Nandankanan zoo in just 25 days between August and September.

The forest and wildlife officials, who earlier assumed that there was less possibility of the virus spreading to forests outside Nandankanan, are now maintaining silence on the matter. They have also failed to find out the exact cause of outbreak of the virus in the State.

Professor and Head of Department of Preventive Medicine at OUAT Dr Niranjan Sahoo said in the absence of any vaccine we need to work on addressing stress-related factors that increase the risk of herpes virus infection among sub-adult elephants.

Addressing issues such as squeezing of vegetation, man-animal conflict, unsafe habitat and environment pollution will help in reducing the stress factor among elephants and containing spread of the disease, he said.