Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Jumbo dead as herpes virus reaches Chandaka

Autopsy report states that haemorrhage in different parts of elephant’s body indicates herpes virus infection

Published: 02nd October 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ending suspense over reasons behind death of ailing female elephant at Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary, wildlife veterinarians on Tuesday said the pachyderm died of herpes virus, the infection that claimed lives of four elephants at Nandankanan Zoo.
The sub-adult female elephant which was undergoing treatment at Kuamada village under Banra gram panchayat in Dampara Forest Range of Cuttack district was unwell since last week.

Veterinarians at the Centre for Wildlife Health in Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology said post-mortem report of the elephant, carried out today, indicated that it was infected with herpes virus.
“Autopsy report suggested that there was haemorrhage in different body parts of the elephant which is indicative of herpes virus infection,” OUAT experts said stating that the report has close similarities with the post-mortem report of Nandankanan elephants.

The issue has now raised serious concern among wildlife experts as Elephant Endotheliotropic Herpes virus (EEHV) can cause highly fatal haemorrhagic disease when transmitted to young Asian elephants.
The pachyderms, infected with the virus, usually show symptoms of sudden illness, which include reduced appetite, swollen glands on both sides of the face and nasal discharge. The virus killed four elephants in Nandankanan zoo in just 25 days between August and September.

The forest and wildlife officials, who earlier assumed that there was less possibility of the virus spreading to forests outside Nandankanan, are now maintaining silence on the matter. They have also failed to find out the exact cause of outbreak of the virus in the State.

Professor and Head of Department of Preventive Medicine at OUAT Dr Niranjan Sahoo said in the absence of any vaccine we need to work on addressing stress-related factors that increase the risk of herpes virus infection among sub-adult elephants. 

Addressing issues such as squeezing of vegetation, man-animal conflict, unsafe habitat and environment pollution will help in reducing the stress factor among elephants and containing spread of the disease, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp