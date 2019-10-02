Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mo Sarkar launch at Saheed Nagar PS, Capital Hospital

Announcing ‘Mo Sarkar’, the Chief Minister said under the new programme he will call people and inquire about the quality of services being provided at police stations and hospitals.

Published: 02nd October 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme from Wednesday (150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi) to make administration more accountable and responsive to the needs of common man. Feedback will be collected from common people and patients on the functioning of police stations and hospitals.

The programme will be started from Saheed Nagar police station and Capital Hospital. The Chief Minister had announced ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme in his speech during the Independence Day celebrations. The District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police will be held accountable for implementation of the programme at district level.

DGP BK Sharma and Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi have collected feedback from complainants coming to police stations for redressal of their grievances. The Chief Minister had also spoken to in-charges of police stations and representatives of different hospitals through video conferencing. Under the new programme, Naveen will collect feedback from 10 complainants everyday on their experience at police stations and their phone numbers will be registered on ‘Mo Sarkar’ portal.
Similarly, feedback on healthcare, supply of medicines, and ambulance service in hospitals will also be collected by the CM and the concerned minister. Apart from that orders have been given to remove middlemen and brokers from hospitals.

Announcing ‘Mo Sarkar’, the Chief Minister said under the new programme he will call people and inquire about the quality of services being provided at police stations and hospitals. “I will seek feedback about citizen-centric services given by senior government officers at both district and State level. Ministers will also ask people about their experience at government offices,” he had said.

The Chief Minister will also launch BJD’s Jana Sampark Padayatra from Ward no 62 in Ekamra Assembly segment in the Capital. Party workers and functionaries, MLAs from the City and former corporators will attend the padayatra. Besides, the Chief Minister will attend several programmes in the Capital to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Karnataka's Anchatgeri village has WiFi network, solar panels and CCTV cameras on the main streets, panchayat office and the local school. (Photo | EPS)
This Dharwad village goes plastic-free, to get award from Modi
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | PTI)
Govt asks PSUs to clear dues by October 15 to boost spending, growth
File Photo of Aadhaar Card (L) and PAN Card (R) for representational purposes.
Hurry up! Link your PAN and Aadhaar before September 30 or else...
Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson Tushar Arun Gandhi (File Photo | Rajeev Prasad, EPS)
Mahatma Gandhi continues to intimidate his killer: Great-grandson Tushar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mane excited for "special game" against former club Salzburg
Mahatma at 150: Rare images of a rarer giant
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp