Mo Sarkar launch at Saheed Nagar PS, Capital Hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will launch the ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme from Wednesday (150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi) to make administration more accountable and responsive to the needs of common man. Feedback will be collected from common people and patients on the functioning of police stations and hospitals.

The programme will be started from Saheed Nagar police station and Capital Hospital. The Chief Minister had announced ‘Mo Sarkar’ programme in his speech during the Independence Day celebrations. The District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police will be held accountable for implementation of the programme at district level.

DGP BK Sharma and Police Commissioner Sudhansu Sarangi have collected feedback from complainants coming to police stations for redressal of their grievances. The Chief Minister had also spoken to in-charges of police stations and representatives of different hospitals through video conferencing. Under the new programme, Naveen will collect feedback from 10 complainants everyday on their experience at police stations and their phone numbers will be registered on ‘Mo Sarkar’ portal.

Similarly, feedback on healthcare, supply of medicines, and ambulance service in hospitals will also be collected by the CM and the concerned minister. Apart from that orders have been given to remove middlemen and brokers from hospitals.

Announcing ‘Mo Sarkar’, the Chief Minister said under the new programme he will call people and inquire about the quality of services being provided at police stations and hospitals. “I will seek feedback about citizen-centric services given by senior government officers at both district and State level. Ministers will also ask people about their experience at government offices,” he had said.

The Chief Minister will also launch BJD’s Jana Sampark Padayatra from Ward no 62 in Ekamra Assembly segment in the Capital. Party workers and functionaries, MLAs from the City and former corporators will attend the padayatra. Besides, the Chief Minister will attend several programmes in the Capital to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.