MP files case, BCJD leader doesn’t  for party image

CuttackThe spat between Kendrapara BJD MP Anubhav Mohanty and State vice-president of Biju Chhatra Janata Dal Manjeet Das turned uglier on Tuesday with the actor filing a case at Purighat police station against his neighbour alleging harassment and misbehaviour.

Purighat police registered a case against Manjeet under Sections 341, 323, 294, 307 & 379 of IPC following which he appeared before the police to record his statement.

Speaking to mediapersons Manjeet said, “I still respect him as my elder brother. Law will take its own course. I shall not file any counter case against Anubhav as that will blemish the image of the party,” adding that he will take the matter to party seniors like district BJD president Debasis Samantaray.

The two neighbours were at loggerheads for the last few years and the situation aggravated on Monday with the actor taking to Twitter to vent his anger against the BCJD vice-president and also the IIC of Purighat police station for allegedly not taking action in the matter.

While the conduct of the MP, courting controversy frequently, is gradually turning a big embarrassment for the party, his public behaviour is also not going down well with the people of his own locality.

“It is his arrogance and high-handedness that has been creating problems. Being a MP, he should behave responsibly. Instead, he turned a personal dispute with a neighbour into a war-like situation,” said a local resident on condition of anonymity. They are rich people and have no relation with us, he said adding it was alright till he was an actor, however his behaviour changed after becoming MP.

“As a resident, the MP could have solved the quarrel between local youths in front of his house. Instead, he directly interfered and aggravated the matter by taking it to the police,” said another resident.

Sources said, the rivalry began between the two neighbouring families after Anubhav’s brother was defeated by a supporter of Manjeet in the election of office bearers of a local club. Three months back, there was also a quarrel between Anubhav and Manjeet after the latter asked the MP not to park vehicle at his place.

The actor has been in news in past also for all wrong reasons. A woman journalist, Sashmita Acharya had lodged a written complaint against the MP, his wife Barsha Priyadarshini and younger brother Anuprash alleging that they passed lewd remarks, abused and assaulted her.

Manjeet has alleged that Anubhav is misusing his powers and threatening him of wiping him out of politics. “We had backed him to join BJD but now after becoming a Parliamentarian, he is showing his true colours. He may be a star but he is politically immature and needs to learn a lot,” said Manjeet.

Explaining how his 20-year friendship with Anubhav gradually turned into a family dispute Manjeet also said Anubhav had deleted his first video from Twitter account after getting negative comments. Despite repeated attempts, the MP did not respond to calls.