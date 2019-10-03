Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Gajabandhu launched in two forest divisions

The State Government has launched Gajabandhu scheme in Athagarh and Dhenkanal forest divisions on a pilot basis to track elephant movement and reduce men-animal conflicts.

By Express News Service

Dhenkanal DFO Bimal Prasanna Acharya said 14 Gajabandhus (friends of elephants) have been appointed in different villages where elephant movement and depredation is more compared to other areas in the division. 

They have been appointed from October 1 and 16 more Gajabandhus will be engaged soon, he added.

Similarly, the Forest and Environment department has engaged around 20 Gajabandhus in villages under Athagarh division.

The Vana Suraksha Samitis (VSS) and Eco-Development Committees (EDCs) of villages affected by elephant movement have selected the Gajabandhus. 

They will improve intelligence networking to counter poachers and individuals who try to harm the jumbos to protect their own crop field.

They will also create awareness among the villagers not to venture into forest during elephant movement and work towards the improvement of natural habitat around their villages. 

A Gajabandhu will be entitled to a remuneration of Rs 9,000 per month. 

The scheme will continue for six months after which the wildlife wing of the department will assess its effectiveness and take a decision on extending it.

