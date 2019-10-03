Nandankanan Zoo gets marmoset, two blackbucks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A marmoset and two blackbucks took birth at Nandankanan Zoological Park here on Wednesday. A brow-antlered deer was born in the zoo on Tuesday.

“The health condition of the marmoset, brow-antlered deer and two blackbucks is fine.

The two blackbucks took birth at enclosure-66B. Nandankanan Zoological Park has now more than 30 blackbucks and about 16 brow-antlered deer with the new births,” said zoo’s Deputy Director Jayant Kumar Das.

Marmosets (family Callitrichidae) are similar in appearance to squirrels. Marmosets are tree-dwelling primates that move in a quick and jerky manner. Claws on all the digits except the big toe aid them in scampering along branches where they primarily eat insects, fruits and tree sap. Marmosets are active during the day and live in small groups.

The gestation period is four to six months, depending on the species. Brow-antlered deer also known as Eld’s deer is an endangered species of deer indigenous to Southeast Asia while the blackbuck also known as the Indian antelope is found in India, Nepal and Pakistan.