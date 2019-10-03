Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Orissa High Court notice on CCTV footage plea

Police had arrested Narayan on July 29 from his Sunamuhin village and later named him as prime accused in the case involving three deaths. He is in jail.

Published: 03rd October 2019 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd October 2019 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Orissa High Court

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Cuttack serial murder case prime accused Narayan Sahoo’s wife Geetanjali’s battle for seizure of CCTV footage and its inclusion in the investigation has taken a new turn on Tuesday.

The Orissa High Court has issued notices to the branch manager of Punjab National Bank at Sunamuhin under Odagaon police limits in Nayagarh district and the proprietor of Swain Wine Shop at Salia Sahi in Bhubaneswar.

The single Judge bench of Justice S Pujahari issued the notices on Tuesday following a petition filed by Geetanjali who claimed that her husband was implicated ‘in a false and fabricated handmade case’ and the CCTV footage will prove the claim of the police as false.

The branch manager and the proprietor are expected to file their responses when the petition is taken up for further hearing on reopening of HC after Puja vacation.

Police had arrested Narayan on July 29 from his Sunamuhin village and later named him as prime accused in the case involving three deaths. He is in jail.

Geetanjali had started her battle by moving the Court of JMFC and Court of District Judge in Cuttack for a direction for seizure and production of the CCTV footage to prove that her husband was not present at the time when the alleged offence was committed in Cuttack.

But both the courts had turned down her plea on grounds of jurisdiction. She then moved to the HC seeking its intervention over the inaction of the State Home department on her representation for inclusion of CCTV footage of wine shop on July 21 and the bank on July 23 in the investigation. 

After the Home department failed to respond to the notices issued on the petition, Justice Pujahari on September 27 had asked the petitioner’s counsel Byomakesh Tripathy to include the bank and the wine shop as parties in the case. Tripathy accordingly complied with the order on Tuesday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Orissa High Court Cuttack serial murder case Narayan Sahoo
India Matters
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Masked burglars break open jewellery store, make away with Rs 13 cr gold
Security personnel divert traffic during restrictions in Srinagar (File photo| PTI)
Kashmiri leaders will be freed in 'phased manner': Governor's advisor
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. ( Photo | AP )
Pak will continue painting apocalyptic scenarios: Jaishankar defends Art 370
Image for representational purpose only
Woman, who won Rs 1 cr on KBC, made Maharashtra poll campaign envoy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet Gandhi Kanagaraj, Bapu's good exemplar
The burglars dug up a small-sized hole in the wall to gain entry into the shop. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Lalithaa Jewellery store loses 35 kilos of gold and ornaments to theft
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp