Poets Congress takes off at KIIT

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday said poetry has the power to change, transform and bring in a better social order.

Inaugurating the 39th World Congress of Poets (WCP) at KIIT University he said “we are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the epitome of peace and non-violence.

"As the World Congress of Poets is all about promotion of poetry as a natural and vital network connecting poets to the world’s need for cooperation and peace, for us here, creativity coupled with peace and non-violence is taking new strides. Odisha is a land of cultural pluralism having a rich and enviable tradition of poetry,” he added.

The 39th WCP conferred Honorary D.Litt. upon eminent writer and poet, Ruskin Bond and artist, Ganesh Haloi.

Founder of KIIT and KISS, Achyuta Samanta revealed that though WCP is usually held on October 10, he had requested the organisers to pre-pone it so that the poets from all over the world can pay tribute to India’s Father of the Nation.

This year, the varsity also introduced Gandhi Prize for literature in WCP, which was presented to Gandhian and anthropologist, Acharya Bhabananda. Honorary diploma was presented to noted Gandhian and freedom fighter from Nimapara, Bhabani Charan Pattnayak.

Earlier in the day, there was an ‘ice-breaking’ session organised for the poets, who also took part in the ‘Gandhi walk.’

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Maurus Young, president, WCP, said the WCP in India was unique in its own way. According to Ernesto Kahan, the first vice-president of World Academy of Arts and Culture, WCP aims at establishing peace through poetry.

A bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi was unveiled on KIIT campus. The poets also inaugurated public library, Karamchand, dedicated to Gandhian literature.