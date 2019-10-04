1000th proposal for GO-SWIFT in two years

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government of Odisha Single Window for Investor Facilitation and Tracking (GO-SWIFT) portal has received 1,000 investment proposals in less than two years of its roll-out.

The 1,000th proposal was from a Mumbai-based chemical manufacturer. The company has proposed to invest Rs 162 crore for setting up a manufacturing unit to produce chemicals to be used in water treatment purpose with an annual capacity of 72,000 cubic meter per annum.

Industries and MSME Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra said response has been good. “We are now focused on ease of doing business and speedy implementation of projects on the ground,” he said.

Some of the leading companies whose proposals were received in GO-SWIFT portal and approved by State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) include Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Haldia Petrochemicals, Aditya Birla Fashion, Manpasand Beverages, ITC Foods, Apar Industries Ltd, Vedanta, JSW Cement, Gokul Agro and Jindal Aluminum among others.

While IOCL will set up one of the largest petrochemical complexes amounting Rs 1 trillion at its existing base at Paradip, Haldia Petrochemical will set up another petrochemical complex at an estimated cost of Rs 78,000 crore in Balasore district.

GO-SWIFT provides all the information and clearances that investors tend to require in a time-bound, hassle-free, paperless and transparent manner.

The average time for application of services has also come down significantly. The proposal of Tata Steel Processing and Distribution Limited (TSPDL) to set up its unit at kalinga Nagar in Jajpur at an investment of Rs 92 crore was approved recently in a record time of four days after submitting the application in the portal.

“The online platform has improved the efficiency of approval process for both new and existing industries across 32 services from 15 State departments,” Mishra added.

GO-SWIFT was launched in November 2017 to provide a one-stop solution for industries throughout their investment life cycle.

A first-of-its-kind in the country, it provides information on business reforms and policy initiatives.

The investor dashboard on the portal allows users to track the real-time status of their application and get alerts via SMS and email.

