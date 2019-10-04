ECoR 9th in Swachh ranking

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite massive cleanliness campaigns, East Coast Railway (ECoR) has slipped to 9th position in Swachhta ranking among 16 railway zones in the country this year. The zone was ranked third last year.

As per the report of Environment and Housekeeping Management Directorate of Ministry of Railways, ECoR has dropped by six places, highest among all zones while East Central Railway has climbed 12 places to clinch third slot. At 87th spot among 720 stations, Bhubaneswar is the best ranked in the State and second in ECoR zone after Visakhapatnam. With an overall score of 927, Bhubaneswar station was at 9th position among 75 category-A stations last year and Visakhapatnam that scored 916.18 was at 10th spot. Chief PRO JP Mishra said the railway zone experienced two cyclones during the survey period. Titli in October 2018 and Fani in May this year damaged several stations under the zone.