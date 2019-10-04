Ignored by BJP, Damodar quits electoral politics

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Ignored by the BJP, senior BJP leader and former minister Damodar Rout on Thursday announced his decision to quit electoral politics.The veteran leader’s decision comes hours after BJP announced the list of its star campaigners for Bijepur by-poll. Rout did not figure in the 40-member State campaigners list which contains the names of several party leaders who never contested any election.

The 77-year-old Rout, who was elected seven times to Odisha Assembly and held important portfolios in the Cabinet of three Chief Ministers - Biju Patnaik to Naveen Patnaik, said he is no more interested to contest election. “Though I will not be in active politics, I am always here to serve the people,” Rout said.

Expressing anguish over not being involved in party affairs, Rout said he joined the BJP ahead of general elections after getting invitation from top leaders of the party. “None of the BJP leaders are in touch with me after the election. I am not invited to any party meetings. I attended two party meetings but was not given due importance. Neither the Central nor the State leaders are consulting me on any issue. If I don’t have any importance in a party, there is no point of staying,” Rout said.

Rout joined the BJP after he was expelled from BJD in September last year for raising a series of corruption allegations against the State Government.