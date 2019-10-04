New inmates in Nandankanan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nandankanan Zoological Park on Thursday received a pair each of capuchin and squirrel monkeys from Chennai.“With this, the number of species in Nandankanan has increased to 156,” zoo’s Deputy Director Jayant Kumar Das said.

Capuchin monkeys (genus Cebus) are diurnal and arboreal. They spend their entire day searching for food and sleep on the trees during nights. Capuchins frequent the tops of tall forest trees but roam throughout the vertical range of their habitat from forest floor to canopy.A squirrel monkey (genus Saimiri) does not use its tail to climb but to maintain balance. Squirrel monkeys are also diurnal, they sleep during nights and are most active during days.

On Thursday, the zoo authorities also celebrated 65th Wildlife Week. In a bid to preserve the fauna, wildlife week is celebrated across the country between October 2 and 8 every year. During the event, a quiz contest on wildlife was organised for school children. A signature campaign near the interpretation centre of the zoo was also held to create awareness on wildlife conservation. Nandankanan Zoological Park Director Shashi Paul was present.