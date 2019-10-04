Vig raid on crorepati teacher

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance officers on Thursday detected property worth `1.43 crore of an assistant teacher during a raid and arrested her in disproportionate assets case. The teacher has been identified as Tilottama Mohanty of Unit-VI CT Training School.

Acting on a tip-off, Bhubaneswar division Vigilance officers conducted simultaneous raids. The sleuths of the anti-corruption agency searched Mohanty’s Government quarters and double-storey building in the City and relative’s house in Ranapur area of Balianta.

Her property includes the double-storey building worth `41.91 lakh, a flat at Balabhadrapur in Jatni estimated at `39.9 lakh, deposits in different banks amounting to `36.17 lakh, 12 plots worth `15.49 lakh, a single-storey building worth `11.49 lakh, gold ornaments valued at `6.98 lakh and household articles of `5.86 lakh. A four-wheeler and three two-wheelers have also been detected during the raid.

“An inquiry was launched into the matter. Income, expenditure and assets of Mohanty and her family members were calculated and she was found in possession of disproportionate assets amounting to more than `1.43 crore,” a Vigilance officer said.

She could not provide a satisfactory answer to the questions of Vigilance sleuths. “A case has been registered against Mohanty and her husband. She was apprehended and produced before a court here on Thursday,” a Vigilance officer said.

Mohanty had joined Government service in 1989, while her husband works with Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). “Most of the property found is in the name of Mohanty, while some property is in the name of her husband. Investigation of her husband’s role is also on,” the Vigilance officer said.