Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Comprehensive GADP plan for multi-storey Govt quarters

The muti-storey apartments will, however, be built as per the norms of Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Published: 05th October 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government has decided to take up a comprehensive Government Accommodation Development Programme (GADP) for increasing availability of Government quarters in Bhubaneswar.

Two patches of land in the city have been shortlisted for initial two projects of multi-storey apartments, which will be implemented by Works department on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. While 1.244 acre land has been selected near DAV Public School at Unit-8, another patch of 1.5 acre near Old AG Colony has been earmarked.

A Works department official said though cost of the project has not been estimated, a budgetary provision of `200 crore will initially be made for GADP. “The Director of Estates often fails to meet the demand for Government quarters as several quarters built 50 years back are not in usable condition. The condition of several others has also deteriorated. The crisis can be resolved once the multi-storey apartments are built,” he said.

As per the suggestion of Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, the Works department is also contemplating redevelopment of MLA colony to provide good quality accommodation for legislators in multi-storey apartments.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, it has been decided to construct multi-storey apartments on one patch of land in the existing MLA colony on EPC model. The existing MLA colony is on two patches of land - nine acre and 12 acre. The patch of land, type of quarters and other amenities to be built will be decided as per the advice of the Speaker and other authorities, the official informed.

The muti-storey apartments will, however, be built as per the norms of Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Decision has also been taken to redevelop and monetise the area between Sishu Bhawan and Guru Dwara on Janpath. Director of Estates has been directed to conduct a survey of quarters located in the area and finalise the project site for redevelopment on PPP model.

A 20-acre patch between Raj Mahal Square and Master Canteen is likely to be taken up for Phase-I development. “The projects are in proposal stage and approval of the State Government is awaited,” the official added.

On the cards
1.244 acre land selected near DAV Public School at Unit-8
A patch of 1.5 acre earmarked near Old AG Colony
Budgetary provision of `200 cr will initially be made for GADP
Existing MLA colony is on two patches of land, nine acre and 12 acre
One patch of MLA colony land to be used for quarters

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp