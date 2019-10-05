Comprehensive GADP plan for multi-storey Govt quarters

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: THE State Government has decided to take up a comprehensive Government Accommodation Development Programme (GADP) for increasing availability of Government quarters in Bhubaneswar.

Two patches of land in the city have been shortlisted for initial two projects of multi-storey apartments, which will be implemented by Works department on Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) model. While 1.244 acre land has been selected near DAV Public School at Unit-8, another patch of 1.5 acre near Old AG Colony has been earmarked.

A Works department official said though cost of the project has not been estimated, a budgetary provision of `200 crore will initially be made for GADP. “The Director of Estates often fails to meet the demand for Government quarters as several quarters built 50 years back are not in usable condition. The condition of several others has also deteriorated. The crisis can be resolved once the multi-storey apartments are built,” he said.

As per the suggestion of Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, the Works department is also contemplating redevelopment of MLA colony to provide good quality accommodation for legislators in multi-storey apartments.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, it has been decided to construct multi-storey apartments on one patch of land in the existing MLA colony on EPC model. The existing MLA colony is on two patches of land - nine acre and 12 acre. The patch of land, type of quarters and other amenities to be built will be decided as per the advice of the Speaker and other authorities, the official informed.

The muti-storey apartments will, however, be built as per the norms of Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

Decision has also been taken to redevelop and monetise the area between Sishu Bhawan and Guru Dwara on Janpath. Director of Estates has been directed to conduct a survey of quarters located in the area and finalise the project site for redevelopment on PPP model.

A 20-acre patch between Raj Mahal Square and Master Canteen is likely to be taken up for Phase-I development. “The projects are in proposal stage and approval of the State Government is awaited,” the official added.

