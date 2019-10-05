Female hippo dies in Nandankanan Zoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A 10-year-old female hippopotamus suffering from acute pneumonia and hemorrhagic enteritis died in Nandankanan Zoological Park here on Friday.The hippopotamus had lost her appetite from September 30 and there was a swelling on the left side near her mouth, said zoo officials.

“The treatment of the hippopotamus was started immediately and she was provided antibiotics in oral medication and then by administering injections. However, she showed no signs of improvement,” said

Deputy Director of the zoo Jayant Kumar Das.The hippopotamus died at 9.30 am on Friday while her treatment was going on. “Preliminary post-mortem report suggests that the hippopotamus died of acute pneumonia and hemorrhagic enteritis. The zoo now has three male and eight female hippopotamus while the gender of two other hippopotamus is yet to be identified,” Das said.

Zoo officials said necropsy of the hippopotamus has been collected for further bacteriological and histopathological examination. On September 23, a Nilgiri langur had died due to chronic necrotic liver disease.