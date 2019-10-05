Govt to duplicate Satkosia success to woo tourists

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Riding high on the success of eco-tourism projects at Satkosia, Bhitrakanika and other parts in Odisha, the State Government has decided to set up new nature camps at Barehipani, Chandipur and Nrusinghnath and develop eco-tourism infrastructure in pine forest of Koraput and Patora dam in Nuapada district this year.

The Forest and Environment department in its Ecotour Odisha Annual Report 2018-19, which was released on Friday, has stated that as part of the action plan for 2019-20 fiscal, several measures to upscale eco-tourism activities will be taken with a focus on 5T model of governance. The department will engage professionals to oversee the community-managed nature tourism projects for attracting more eco-tourists to Odisha.

The Bharatpur-Chandaka landscape will be revived through a habitat enrichment programme. The department will reintroduce wild animals in the forest area making Chandaka a potential wildlife habitat near the Capital City. On-site facilities will be improved for the tourists in different landscapes and forest areas of the State.

The report stated that 40 eco-tourism destinations developed in 22 districts have proven to be a sustainable way of conserving forest and wildlife, promoting tourism and creating livelihood for people in rural areas.

As per the report, the number of visitors to nature camps and eco-tourism destinations has increased from 1,900 in 2015-16 to 20,000 in 2018-19. The revenue generation due to these projects also went up from Rs 47 lakh in 2015-16 to Rs 5.6 crore in 2017-18 and Rs 5.56 crore in 2018-19.

The Satkosia Sands Resort and Nature Camp at Badmul, which started functioning as a community-run project managed by 28 local villagers in 2016, recorded an annual turnover of Rs 1.03 crore in 2018-19, highest ever income recorded by any community-managed project within a year, the report said.Visitors to ecotour destinations came from both India and abroad. The Ecotour Odisha website was visited by more than 10 lakh people worldwide last financial year, the report revealed.

Forest officials said the nature camps have economically empowered rural women and local tribal communities in wildlife areas who were earlier dependent on poaching and anti-forestry activities to earn livelihood. Around 60 per cent of the community members engaged in 40 eco-tourism destinations are rural women, they said. The eco-tourists get a chance to engage themselves in activities like trekking, birding, boating, cycling, canopy walk, safari and farm land visit.