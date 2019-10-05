Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Imposing Padmavati palace at Nayapalli

The members have also given attention to use of nature-friendly items for pandal decoration.

Published: 05th October 2019 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2019 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Durga puja pandal at Nayapalli in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Irfana

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Get a feel of Chittorgarh’s Padmavati Palace at Nayapalli Durga Puja pandal in city. The 78 metre by 120 metre pandal built by West Bengal-based artisans houses an 18-foot idol of the Goddess with a 25-foot tall glittering medha (backdrop).

For the first time the idol of Goddess Durga and idols of other deities have been decorated with eyes made of gold, said members of Nayapalli Durga Puja Samiti and added that the Goddess has been wearing a silver crown for the last few years.

The members have also given attention to use of nature-friendly items for pandal decoration.The pandal has been decorated by using organic waste while different deities have been crafted with fruit debris procured from forests, said the members.

Festivities commenced at the pandal on Friday with Sasthi puja. An invitation was sent to the  Goddess as part of Bela Barani ritual.

Cultural programmes (bhajan) will be organised on Sasthi and Ashtami, while melody will be held on Saptami, Navami and Vijaya Dasami. Prasad will be offered during the festival, said Samiti president Pabitra Mohan Behera.

Ramleela will also be staged from Sasthi to Navami. The visitors can also take a stroll around the Meena Bazar, taste various cuisines and enjoy the fun rides at the stalls.

For the security of pandal hoppers, 30 CCTV cameras have been installed and two ambulances are kept on standby. About 150 volunteers, including 50 women, are deployed to ensure swift passage of the puja.
“Six fire extinguishers have been installed to tackle any emergency. A different path has also been set up for differently-abled persons and senior citizens,” Behera said.

The celebrations will come to an end with the burning of an 80-foot effigy of demon king Ravan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Leftwing and ABVP supporters came to blows on JNU campus on the issue of revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. ( Photo | Shekhar Yadav )
Jitendra Singh’s Article 370 address at JNU disrupted, students come to blows
Gallery
As Sumit Nagal scripted history on Sunday by lifting the Buenos Aires Challenger title, let us take a look at the Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in the last five years. (Photo | PTI)
Sumit Nagal to Prajnesh Gunneswaran: Indian tennis stars who won ATP Challenger Tour titles in last five years
Mahatma Gandhi and his wife Kasturba during their return to India from South Africa on January 1915. ( Photo courtesy : National Gandhi Museum )
Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary: A pictorial tribute to Saint of Sabarmati
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp