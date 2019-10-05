Imposing Padmavati palace at Nayapalli

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Get a feel of Chittorgarh’s Padmavati Palace at Nayapalli Durga Puja pandal in city. The 78 metre by 120 metre pandal built by West Bengal-based artisans houses an 18-foot idol of the Goddess with a 25-foot tall glittering medha (backdrop).

For the first time the idol of Goddess Durga and idols of other deities have been decorated with eyes made of gold, said members of Nayapalli Durga Puja Samiti and added that the Goddess has been wearing a silver crown for the last few years.

The members have also given attention to use of nature-friendly items for pandal decoration.The pandal has been decorated by using organic waste while different deities have been crafted with fruit debris procured from forests, said the members.

Festivities commenced at the pandal on Friday with Sasthi puja. An invitation was sent to the Goddess as part of Bela Barani ritual.

Cultural programmes (bhajan) will be organised on Sasthi and Ashtami, while melody will be held on Saptami, Navami and Vijaya Dasami. Prasad will be offered during the festival, said Samiti president Pabitra Mohan Behera.

Ramleela will also be staged from Sasthi to Navami. The visitors can also take a stroll around the Meena Bazar, taste various cuisines and enjoy the fun rides at the stalls.

For the security of pandal hoppers, 30 CCTV cameras have been installed and two ambulances are kept on standby. About 150 volunteers, including 50 women, are deployed to ensure swift passage of the puja.

“Six fire extinguishers have been installed to tackle any emergency. A different path has also been set up for differently-abled persons and senior citizens,” Behera said.

The celebrations will come to an end with the burning of an 80-foot effigy of demon king Ravan.