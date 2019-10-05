Put housing loans on fast lane: Pradhan to banks

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called upon banks to increase housing loans and number of branches to enable common people avail the benefits.

Launching the customer outreach initiative, ‘SBI Grahak Mela Camp’ here, the Union Minister said a person can avail loans up to `50,000 in digital platform in just 30 seconds.

The outreach initiative of Department of Financial Services under Ministry of Finance will provide easy access to credit and other banking facilities apart from enrolling customers in various social security schemes.

Stating that banking sector is becoming people friendly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union Minister said bank loans have become accessible to common people now.

Centre has recently infused `70,000 crore in state-owned banks to provide finance to common people and make the economy more vibrant and further boost economic growth. Economic reforms like lowering Corporate Tax have been taken to accelerate growth in manufacturing clusters, he said.

The Union Minister disbursed `166.11 crore among 2,604 people at the camp seeking loan for personal, housing and educational needs. “I am glad to know that 22 banks and two Non-banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) have participated in this outreach initiative today and provided loan and credit facilities to individuals, MSMEs & SHGs,” he said.

The Union Minister requested the banks to handhold SHGs and help them in capacity building. “`2 lakh crore loan has been disbursed to various sectors in Odisha, including `36,000 crore to SHGs. The SHGs in Odisha have paid back their entire loan. It is heart-warming to know that, SHGs in Odisha have zero non-performing assets,” he said.

Advising the bank officials to reach people in unbanked areas by opening more branches, Pradhan requested people to adopt digital payment methods for more convenient banking.