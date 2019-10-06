Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Durga puja brings business time for traditional artisans in Cuttack

Come Durga Puja and the half-kilometer stretch on Kathajodi Ring Road turns into a busy market yard every year.

Published: 06th October 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th October 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

A man selling traditional items made from stone on Saturday

A man selling traditional items made from stone on Saturday| Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Come Durga Puja and the half-kilometer stretch on Kathajodi Ring Road turns into a busy market yard every year. This Puja too traditional artisans and craftsmen from different parts of the State have set up make-shift shops on the footpath of Ring Road from Khannagar Malachandia Chhak to Devigada and are already doing brisk business.

A vendor Pramod Pradhan (65) from Bindhanima in Tigiria block of Cuttack district is busy weaving bamboo products like basket, winnowing fan, serving tray, vases and many more. “There is a huge demand for local products, particularly bamboo plate and basket, fan and winnowing tray which are used in puja rituals. I have been coming to the city since I was a child. My father used to sell our family-made products during puja time, now I have taken up the responsibility,” said Pramod.

Earthenware products like the tawa, cook and serve ware, among other things have regained importance in the modern world and this has come as an advantage for potters like 50-year-old Raghunath Behera from Nischintakoili. Bhagaban Sahoo (45), who is also a regular at the fair, has been selling stone carved household items like plate, dish, grindstone, mortar, pestle etc. “The earthen pitcher, pot, pipkin, lamp, saucer and smoke pot are in high demand during Puja. I have already sold 50 per cent of my stock,” said Raghunath.

Ashok Debnath from Digha in West Bengal is selling different products made  of shell and conch. "I have been coming to Cuttack to make business during Dussehra for the last five years and earning remarkable profit," said Debnath adding his business would maximise on the last two days and immersion ceremony of the Goddess.

As they have been doing it for years, most of them have also opted to shift their makeshift stalls to Choudwar Rupa Yatra starting from Kumar Purnima, then to Panchuka celebration at Dhabaleswar shrine and then to Baliyatra in Cuttack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kathajodi Ring Road Cuttack Ring Road Cuttack durga puja Cuttack artisans
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
OH MY GIZMO | How good is the the OnePlus 7T?
Gallery
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
From Kajol and her cousin Rani Mukherji to actress-turned-politician Nusrat Jahan, Bengali celebrities had a gala time this Durga Puja season. Take a look at how these celebrities celebrated the biggest religious and cultural phenomenon in the Bengali's s
Durga Puja 2019: Here's how Kajol, Rani Mukerji, Nusrat Jahan, Sushmita Sen, others celebrated
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp