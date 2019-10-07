BJD leaders pitch camp, Oppn cries foul

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as campaigning for the Bijepur by-poll is yet to gain momentum due to the Puja, BJP and Congress on Sunday targeted the ruling BJD for deploying a large number party leaders who are camping in the constituency to woo the voters.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said opposition political parties should learn from the ruling BJD leaders who are doing their duty by camping in the constituency during the festival. He, however, said the Congress campaign is going on as usual and several national leaders are expected to reach the constituency after the Durga Puja celebration.

The OPCC president criticised the State Government for announcing scheme after scheme which are not getting implemented at the ground level. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcements are only publicity stunts,” he said.

State unit vice-president of the BJP Samir Mohanty also criticised the BJD for deploying so many leaders in the constituency to campaign for the party candidate in the by-poll.

After winning from the Bijepur Assembly constituency in the 2019 election, the Chief Minister should have retained the seat till next elections. But he has deceived the people of Bijepur by vacating the seat, he said and added that now the time has come for the people of the constituency to give a fitting reply to him.

However, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said the negative campaign launched by the BJP and Congress will have no impact on the results of the by-poll. People know that there will be development of the constituency if they vote for the BJD which is the ruling party in Odisha, Behera said and added that the margin of victory of the BJD candidate will be huge.

Meanwhile, the campaign schedule of the Chief Minister has been finalised for the by-poll.

Naveen will campaign on October 17 and 18 and have night halt at Bargarh, BJD Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said. BJD candidate Rita Sahu is facing Sanat Gartia of BJP and Dilip Panda of Congress in the by-poll.