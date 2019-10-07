Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BJD leaders pitch camp, Oppn cries foul

BJD candidate Rita Sahu is facing Sanat Gartia of BJP and Dilip Panda of Congress in the by-poll.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as campaigning for the Bijepur by-poll is yet to gain momentum due to the Puja, BJP and Congress on Sunday targeted the ruling BJD for deploying a large number party leaders who are camping in the constituency to woo the voters.

President of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik said opposition political parties should learn from the ruling BJD leaders who are doing their duty by camping in the constituency during the festival. He, however, said the Congress campaign is going on as usual and several national leaders are expected to reach the constituency after the Durga Puja celebration.

The OPCC president criticised the State Government for announcing scheme after scheme which are not getting implemented at the ground level. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s announcements are only publicity stunts,” he said.

State unit vice-president of the BJP Samir Mohanty also criticised the BJD for deploying so many leaders in the constituency to campaign for the party candidate in the by-poll. 

After winning from the Bijepur Assembly constituency in the 2019 election, the Chief Minister should have retained the seat till next elections. But he has deceived the people of Bijepur by vacating the seat, he said and added that now the time has come for the people of the constituency to give a fitting reply to him.
However, Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera said the negative campaign launched by the BJP and Congress will have no impact on the results of the by-poll. People know that there will be development of the constituency if they vote for the BJD which is the ruling party in Odisha, Behera said and added that the margin of victory of the BJD candidate will be huge.

Meanwhile, the campaign schedule of the Chief Minister has been finalised for the by-poll. 
Naveen will campaign on October 17 and 18 and have night halt at Bargarh, BJD Rajya Sabha member Prasanna Acharya said. BJD candidate Rita Sahu is facing Sanat Gartia of BJP and Dilip Panda of Congress in the by-poll.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp