Career counselling cells for +2 students

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Higher Secondary schools in the State will soon have career counselling cells to help students make right occupational choices and pursue higher studies accordingly. The career counselling cells will start functioning from this year.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has asked principals of all Government, aided and private higher secondary schools, erstwhile Junior Colleges, to form career counselling cells and inform the same to it at the earliest.

DHSE Director Sundarlal Seal said these cells will disseminate information to students about the educational and employment opportunities available in the market and assist them to work in the field of their interest, enhance their abilities through available training facility to meet the requirement for jobs of their interest.

“Providing career guidance at Higher Secondary level will not only make the students aware of their own interests but also assist them to utilise the opportunities for a smooth transition from schools to their choice of career,” he said.

The cell, which will impart career guidance to both first year and second year students of Plus II, will be headed by a senior teacher or lecturer who is well-versed with career counselling matters, the DHSE stated in its letter.

It further said the cell can guide students individually or in small groups but has to invite guest teachers, eminent entrepreneurs and career consultants at least once every month to provide better guidance to students. The schools where these cells have already been made functional should take immediate measures to revive them, the department advised.