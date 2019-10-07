Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Career counselling cells for +2 students

The schools where these cells have already been made functional should take immediate measures to revive them, the department advised.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Higher Secondary schools in the State will soon have career counselling cells to help students make right occupational choices and pursue higher studies accordingly. The career counselling cells will start functioning from this year. 

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has asked principals of all Government, aided and private higher secondary schools, erstwhile Junior Colleges, to form career counselling cells and inform the same to it at the earliest.

DHSE Director Sundarlal Seal said these cells will disseminate information to students about the educational and employment opportunities available in the market and assist them to work in the field of their interest, enhance their abilities through available training facility to meet the requirement for jobs of their interest. 

“Providing career guidance at Higher Secondary level will not only make the students aware of their own interests but also assist them to utilise the opportunities for a smooth transition from schools to their choice of career,” he said. 

The cell, which will impart career guidance to both first year and second year students of Plus II, will be headed by a senior teacher or lecturer who is well-versed with career counselling matters, the DHSE stated in its letter. 

It further said the cell can guide students individually or in small groups but has to invite guest teachers, eminent entrepreneurs and career consultants at least once every month to provide better guidance to students. The schools where these cells have already been made functional should take immediate measures to revive them, the department advised.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp