Common minimum standard for schools

While the Principals will ensure the functional use of CCTV cameras and biometric devices, the schools will keep hard copy of attendance sheet to be used for disbursement of salary.

BHUBANESWAR: After bifurcation of Plus II from the Higher Education department, the State Government has planned to enforce a Common Minimum Standard (CMS) and common calendar for higher secondary schools for smooth management and academic excellence of the institutions. 
As per the recommendation of the Standing Committee of School and Mass Education (SME) department, a draft CMS and calendar for higher secondary schools have been prepared and Director of the Higher Secondary Education has sent the draft to the Government seeking approval.

The draft guideline stated that students with disability of 40 per cent or more will be exempted from academic fees except mess fees. As per the department’s decision, higher secondary schools will implement the ‘green passage scheme’ under which, the students who are without biological or adoptive parents and are residing in child care institution or under foster care or under care of guardians whose annual income from all sources does not exceed `1 lakh will be exempted from all types of fees including hostel charges.

While the Principals will ensure the functional use of CCTV cameras and biometric devices, the schools will keep hard copy of attendance sheet to be used for disbursement of salary. A teacher will be allotted maximum 25 periods each of 45-minute duration per week.

Director of the Higher Secondary Education Sunderlal Seal said, “We have planned to introduce proctorial system. The students will be distributed in groups and the teachers who will act as their guides. 
The teachers will remain in touch with the parents/guardians of the students for achieving academic and all round excellence.”

Every higher secondary school should have its own website updated with information on 
infrastructure, staff details, laboratory and library facilities with sufficient text books, reference books, literary magazines and books of different competitive examinations besides fire safety and cyber security measures.

