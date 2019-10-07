Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Man killed over past enmity  

A man was killed and two others were injured after a group of miscreants attacked them in Alasahi under Astaranga police limits on Saturday night.

Published: 07th October 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:08 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man was killed and two others were injured after a group of miscreants attacked them in Alasahi under Astaranga police limits on Saturday night.

Puri SP Umashankar Dash said there was an argument between two groups over a personal dispute, which turned violent. Members of one group attacked Dilip Swain of Athatira, his father and one of their associates with sharp weapons.

A seriously injured Dilip was rushed to a local hospital and later shifted to a healthcare facility in the Capital where he succumbed. Dilip’s father, Sadhu Swain, and one of his associates sustained injuries in the incident but their health condition is stable now. 

After committing the crime, the miscreants attempted to flee in a car but met with an accident, following which they abandoned the vehicle and escaped. Police have seized the car along with the knife used in the crime from the spot.

The SP said a case has been registered in this regard and further investigation is on. Police have detained one of the suspects in connection with the case and launched a search operation to nab the other miscreants.

