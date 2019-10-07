Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Media plays critical role in governance: Naidu

TRPs, circulation figures and bottom lines, though important, must not dictate the media, says the Vice President

Published: 07th October 2019 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2019 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delegates releasing the book on Gopabdandhu Das on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the media to play a critical role in formation of public opinion which would ensure greater transparency and accountability in the governance system. 

Speaking at the centenary celebration of Odia daily, The Samaja, at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here, Naidu said support of the media can yield results in governance activities, particularly those related to decentralisation, anti-corruption, and citizen participation in the policy process. 
Stating that a democracy without media is akin to a vehicle without any wheels, the Vice President said the media must also expose loopholes in the democratic system which will ultimately help the Government plug the gaps and make the system more accountable, responsive and citizen-friendly. 

“A free and fair media is not just part of a healthy democracy but also an indispensable prerequisite. Media has been considered the fourth pillar of the democratic system which supports, nurtures and nourishes the democracy and helps in course corrections as and when necessary,” said Naidu while advising media persons to carry out profession with value and ethics without fear and favour.

Telling that media is a national resource that the journalists use in public trust, Naidu said in view of the tremendous responsibility it holds, media must remain honest and truthful and act with great restraint and responsibility. “TRPs, circulation figures and bottom lines, though important, must not dictate the media. It must shun tendency to sensationalise the information and take care to stick to facts dispassionately and steadfastly. Besides, it must diligently desist from mixing news and views,” said Naidu.

Expressing concern over the disturbing fake news and paid news, the Vice President said the pervasive menace of fake news is now threatening its credibility. “Information with confirmation is more than a lamination. The headline should not be deadline to us and we must carry on our lines,” said Naidu while urging media to give positive stories on water conservation, environmental protection, sustainable agriculture and innovation.

Addressing the function, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who praised the role of The Samaja in strengthening Odia nationalism, said the media is oxygen for democracy. If media is independent, then democracy will be strengthened, he added. 

A 100-page mega supplement of ‘The Samaja’, a book on life and work of its founder Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das written by Dr Subhash Chandra Mishra, its 100 years’ logo and a postal stamp were released on the occasion. 

Among others, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MP Achyuta Samanta, Chairman, Board of Management, The Samaja, Deepak Malviya and publisher Niranjan Rath spoke at the function.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
After onions, now garlic takes punch out of meals in festive season
Adoor Gopalakrishnan
Adoor Gopalakrishnan demands Central law against mob lynching
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | ANI)
INX Media case: 71 ex-bureaucrats write to PM on 'selective targeting' of officials
A Mana Peddapuram member distributing rice to an eldery lady | Express
Andhra group launches ‘rice for plastic’ drive to free the state of single-use plastic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian Air Force’s MIG-29K Fulcrum | PTI
Air show rehearsal in Ghaziabad two days before Indian Air Force turns 87
Late INXS singer Michael Hutchence remembered in intimate film 'Mystify'
Gallery
Zaheer Khan's best in ODIs came against Sri Lanka in 2007 at Margao. He claimed 5/42 as Sri Lanka were restricted for 230/8 in 50 overs. India won the match by five wickets. (File Photo | AFP)
'Happy birthday Zak': Zaheer Khan's top five bowling performances to remember
FIFA International break: Matches you don't want to miss in October, November | Germany vs Argentina, Brazil vs Nigeria
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp