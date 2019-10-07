Media plays critical role in governance: Naidu

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday called upon the media to play a critical role in formation of public opinion which would ensure greater transparency and accountability in the governance system.

Speaking at the centenary celebration of Odia daily, The Samaja, at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, here, Naidu said support of the media can yield results in governance activities, particularly those related to decentralisation, anti-corruption, and citizen participation in the policy process.

Stating that a democracy without media is akin to a vehicle without any wheels, the Vice President said the media must also expose loopholes in the democratic system which will ultimately help the Government plug the gaps and make the system more accountable, responsive and citizen-friendly.

“A free and fair media is not just part of a healthy democracy but also an indispensable prerequisite. Media has been considered the fourth pillar of the democratic system which supports, nurtures and nourishes the democracy and helps in course corrections as and when necessary,” said Naidu while advising media persons to carry out profession with value and ethics without fear and favour.

Telling that media is a national resource that the journalists use in public trust, Naidu said in view of the tremendous responsibility it holds, media must remain honest and truthful and act with great restraint and responsibility. “TRPs, circulation figures and bottom lines, though important, must not dictate the media. It must shun tendency to sensationalise the information and take care to stick to facts dispassionately and steadfastly. Besides, it must diligently desist from mixing news and views,” said Naidu.

Expressing concern over the disturbing fake news and paid news, the Vice President said the pervasive menace of fake news is now threatening its credibility. “Information with confirmation is more than a lamination. The headline should not be deadline to us and we must carry on our lines,” said Naidu while urging media to give positive stories on water conservation, environmental protection, sustainable agriculture and innovation.

Addressing the function, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who praised the role of The Samaja in strengthening Odia nationalism, said the media is oxygen for democracy. If media is independent, then democracy will be strengthened, he added.

A 100-page mega supplement of ‘The Samaja’, a book on life and work of its founder Utkalmani Gopabandhu Das written by Dr Subhash Chandra Mishra, its 100 years’ logo and a postal stamp were released on the occasion.

Among others, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, MP Achyuta Samanta, Chairman, Board of Management, The Samaja, Deepak Malviya and publisher Niranjan Rath spoke at the function.