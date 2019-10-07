Rain may play spoilsport for revellers

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Weather may play spoilsport during ongoing Durga Puja celebration with India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicting light to moderate rainfall and thundershower activities at many places in Odisha in next four days.

However, the rainfall activity is expected to occur in one or two spells during the period. “The cyclonic circulation over Jharkhand and adjoining north Odisha now lies over interior Odisha. Under its influence, many places might experience light to moderate rainfall in next four days,” Director, Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, HR Biswas said.

Thunderstorm with lightning is likely to occur at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh, Balangir, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Ganjam, Koraput and Malkangiri districts on Monday. Heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Tuesday.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said, “The weather conditions now are a result of a cyclonic circulation over north-east Jharkhand and adjoining parts of West Bengal. Another cyclonic circulation has developed over south Jharkhand and adjoining parts of north Odisha.”

“Under the influence of these systems, moist wind from the Bay of Bengal is feeding moisture to the states of eastern India. These systems will trigger more light to moderate rains and thundershowers in many parts of Odisha, West Bengal and Jharkhand ,” it added.