Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Capital soaks in festivity

The bystanders were treated to traditional music and folk performances by artistes from different parts of the State.

Published: 10th October 2019 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2019 07:17 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees watch a procession which passes through a main road in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All roads through which the idols of Goddess Durga were taken in a procession for immersion were chock-a-block with devotees who waited since late afternoon for a glimpse of Mother Goddess.

“Idols reached the three bhasani committees - Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Committee in Saheed Nagar, Rajdhani Mandir Surakhya Bhasani Samiti at Nayapalli and Uttara Bhubaneswar Bhasani Committee in Chandrasekharpur. Adequate police and traffic arrangements were made for the immersion of idols,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo.

The bystanders were treated to traditional music and folk performances by artistes from different parts of the State. About 178 puja pandals were set up across the City for Durga Puja festival and the idols were immersed at Kuakhai and Daya rivers.

Police had imposed traffic restrictions on the day. Commuters intending to go towards Rupali Square from Vani Vihar Square were diverted from Vani Vihar to Acharya Vihar, no vehicles were allowed to ply on Janpath and were diverted to Sachivalaya Marg and other adjacent roads. Similarly, commuters proceeding towards Cuttack from CRPF Square were diverted from CRPF Square towards Jaydev Vihar via Ekamra Park and Biju Pattnaik College of Science and Education, while the heavy vehicles proceeding towards the City from Khurda were diverted on the flyover at Fire Station Square and they were not allowed to ply on the service road.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Lighting has been put up at five rathas at Mahabalipuram ahead of the meet between Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi. (Photo | EPS/R.Satish babu)
Here's how Mahabalipuram is getting ready to welcome PM Modi and Xi Jinping
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp