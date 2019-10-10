Capital soaks in festivity

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: All roads through which the idols of Goddess Durga were taken in a procession for immersion were chock-a-block with devotees who waited since late afternoon for a glimpse of Mother Goddess.

“Idols reached the three bhasani committees - Bhubaneswar Bhasani Utsav Committee in Saheed Nagar, Rajdhani Mandir Surakhya Bhasani Samiti at Nayapalli and Uttara Bhubaneswar Bhasani Committee in Chandrasekharpur. Adequate police and traffic arrangements were made for the immersion of idols,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Kumar Sahoo.

The bystanders were treated to traditional music and folk performances by artistes from different parts of the State. About 178 puja pandals were set up across the City for Durga Puja festival and the idols were immersed at Kuakhai and Daya rivers.

Police had imposed traffic restrictions on the day. Commuters intending to go towards Rupali Square from Vani Vihar Square were diverted from Vani Vihar to Acharya Vihar, no vehicles were allowed to ply on Janpath and were diverted to Sachivalaya Marg and other adjacent roads. Similarly, commuters proceeding towards Cuttack from CRPF Square were diverted from CRPF Square towards Jaydev Vihar via Ekamra Park and Biju Pattnaik College of Science and Education, while the heavy vehicles proceeding towards the City from Khurda were diverted on the flyover at Fire Station Square and they were not allowed to ply on the service road.