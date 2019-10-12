Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Govt chief whip admits victory margin may come down

The admission comes as Dharmendra Pradhan kicks off campaign for BJP from Gaisilet

Published: 12th October 2019 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: On a day when Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan campaigned for BJP’s candidate for Bijepur by-election, the ruling BJD admitted that its victory margin may come down from the last time.

Government chief whip and senior BJD leader Pramila Mallick said the party candidate will win by 30,000 to 35,000 votes in the bypoll scheduled on October 21. Going by Mallick’s claim, BJD’s victory margin will come down by 22,000 votes compared to 2019 Assembly election when Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had won by a margin of over 57,000 votes. While the Chief Minister had polled 1,10,604 votes, his nearest rival BJP’s Sanat Gartia bagged 53,482 votes.

Mallick’s prediction of reduced victory margin of BJD candidate has surprised political observers as the ruling party has stationed senior party leaders and ministers at the gram panchayat level of the constituency to ensure that the candidate garners more votes compared to the last election.
BJD candidate Rita Sahu, who had successfully contested the 2018 by-poll from the constituency, had polled 1,02,871 votes against her BJP rival Ashok Panigrahi’s 60,938 votes.

Mallick, however, maintained that the BJD campaign is running very well with the party leaders leaving no stone unturned to reach the doorstep of every voter. “People have made up their mind to vote for us. Campaign by Union ministers will have no impact on them,” she said.
Senior BJD leader Sanjay Dasburma and former minister Snehangini Chhuria addressed rallies and road side meetings at Barpali, Gaisilet and Bijepur blocks of the constituency. “People of Bijepur have decided to repose faith in the State Government once again because they want to keep the developmental engine running in the region,” Dasburma said.

Meanwhile, Pradhan, who campaigned in Gaisilet block for Gartia, targeted the Chief Minister for neglecting the Assembly segment after getting elected from the seat. “The Chief Minister could have retained Bijepur and vacated Hinjili constituency, but he choose to leave Bijepur,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp