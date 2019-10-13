Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Encroachments around Lingaraj to be cleared

Though efforts had been made by the State Government in the past to regulate illegal constructions and remove encroachments, it hasn’t achieved desired results. 

Published: 13th October 2019 11:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:36 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles illegally parked on Bindusagar premises in Bhubaneswar on Saturday.

Vehicles illegally parked on Bindusagar premises in Bhubaneswar on Saturday. (Photo | Irfana)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A few weeks after clearing unauthorised constructions around Jagannath Temple in Puri, the State Government has decided to clear encroachments near Lingaraj Temple in the Capital for conservation of the 12th-century shrine.

Additional Commissioner, Bhubaneswar Development Authority, Harishchandra Nayak on Saturday said a joint survey will be carried out by the officials of BDA, BMC, General Administration department and Lingaraj Temple administration to demarcate government, private and temple land around the shrine and evict encroachers. The joint survey will be carried out from Tuesday, Nayak informed. 

The team will conduct a two-day survey and the areas surrounding Bindu Sagar may also be included, said sources.

The move is necessary for conservation of the shrine as well as management of traffic, said BDA officials. Suggestions will be taken from Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for implementation of the move after the survey work is completed, they stated.

Unregulated and unauthorised constructions and encroachment by roadside vendors are the main reasons behind poor crowd management and traffic mess in the area.

The temple has around 80 feet space on its East and North sides and less than 30 feet space on its South and West.

Though efforts had been made by the State Government in the past to regulate illegal constructions and remove encroachments, it hasn’t achieved desired results. 

Additional Commissioner, BMC, Abanikanta Patnaik said all encroachments around the temple identified during the survey will be immediately removed for widening of roads and creation of more public space.

If required, the Government may also acquire private land in the area for this purpose, he said.  The total area surrounding the temple where eviction and land acquisition will be carried out will be decided only after the survey, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lingaraj Odisha Lingaraj temple Bhubaneswar
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp