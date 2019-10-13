Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Licence applicants protest at RTO office in Bhubaneswar

 Driving licence applicants protested outside RTO-I here as the office was closed on Saturday. RTO officials said the office remains closed on second Saturday of every month.

Published: 13th October 2019 11:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

protest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Driving licence applicants protested outside RTO-I here as the office was closed on Saturday.

RTO officials said the office remains closed on second Saturday of every month. The applicants were informed that the office will remain closed on second Saturday via SMSes and they had also put a notice on the premises, which was allegedly torn by some visitors.

RTO-I in-charge Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, who was present on one of the camps, rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors.

“We requested them to visit the office on Monday or to the camps set up at BMC ward office in Saheed Nagar or at OSRTC office,” Mohanty said.

On Saturday, about 118 learning licences were issued at the camp in BMC ward office and 123 at the camp in OSRTC. Some applicants said they had not received any SMS saying RTO office will remain close on second Saturday.

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Thursday directed the RTOs to extend working hours on all working days depending upon the number of pending learning licences and driving licences with them so that the RTOs can remain closed on Government holidays.

The Regional Transport Officers were instructed to organise camps in interior areas on Government holidays to issue LL depending on the requirement under their respective jurisdiction.

Transport Department sources said over 1.6 lakh learning licences have been issued in Odisha and about 2 lakh are pending across the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar RTO office Bhubaneswar RTO office
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp