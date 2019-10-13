Licence applicants protest at RTO office in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Driving licence applicants protested outside RTO-I here as the office was closed on Saturday.

RTO officials said the office remains closed on second Saturday of every month. The applicants were informed that the office will remain closed on second Saturday via SMSes and they had also put a notice on the premises, which was allegedly torn by some visitors.

RTO-I in-charge Pradeep Kumar Mohanty, who was present on one of the camps, rushed to the spot and pacified the protestors.

“We requested them to visit the office on Monday or to the camps set up at BMC ward office in Saheed Nagar or at OSRTC office,” Mohanty said.

On Saturday, about 118 learning licences were issued at the camp in BMC ward office and 123 at the camp in OSRTC. Some applicants said they had not received any SMS saying RTO office will remain close on second Saturday.

Transport Commissioner Sanjeeb Panda on Thursday directed the RTOs to extend working hours on all working days depending upon the number of pending learning licences and driving licences with them so that the RTOs can remain closed on Government holidays.

The Regional Transport Officers were instructed to organise camps in interior areas on Government holidays to issue LL depending on the requirement under their respective jurisdiction.

Transport Department sources said over 1.6 lakh learning licences have been issued in Odisha and about 2 lakh are pending across the State.