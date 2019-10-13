New Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Sewa Express from October 15

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: A new express train will run between Odisha's Nayagarh town and state capital Bhubaneswar from October 15, a railway official said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Railways has decided to introduce the daily Sewa Express between Nayagarh and Bhubaneswar and the inaugural run of this train will commence from Bhubaneswar on October 15, the official said.

The train will leave Bhubaneswar at 1840 hours and reach Nayagarh Town at 2045 hours.

In the return direction, the train will leave Nayagarh Town at 0630 hours and arrive at Bhubaneswar at 0900 hours.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal is slated to inaugurate Bhubaneswar-Nayagarh Town Sewa Express through video conferencing from New Delhi on Tuesday along with other nine Sewa Express trains in different parts of the country.

Odisha ministers Padmanabha Behera, Arun Kumar Sahoo and Ashok Chandra Panda, MPs Pinaki Mishra and Aparajita Sarangi and other dignitaries will be present at the function to be held at Bhubaneswar Railway station on the occasion.

In view of introduction of Sewa Express, it has been decided to revise the timings of earlier running passenger trains between Khurda Road and Nayagarh Town for operational feasibility, an East Coast Railway (ECoR) official said.

The 58431 Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 0820 hours instead of earlier timings at 0715 hours and reach Nayagarh Town at 0945 hours instead of 0855 hours.

In the return direction, 58432 Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road passenger will leave at Nayagarh Town at 1000 hours instead of earlier timings at 0920 hours and will reach Khurda Road at 1145 hours instead of 1105 hours.

Similarly, 58429 Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 2015 hours instead of earlier timing at 1930 hours and reach Nayagarh Town at 2140 hours instead of 2110 hours.

In the return direction, the timings of 58430 Nayagarh Town-Khurda Road passenger will remain unchanged.

This train will leave Nayagarh Town at 0500 hours and will reach Khurda Road at 0645 hours.