Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha government to introduce one page salary bill for its employees from December

In an office memorandum, the Finance department maintained that approximately more than 15 lakh A3 size papers are used for drawal of salary for all Government establishments every month.

Published: 13th October 2019 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant initiative, the State Government has decided to introduce single page salary bill for its employees to save paper and help in maintenance of greenery.

In an office memorandum, the Finance department maintained that approximately more than 15 lakh A3 size papers are used for drawal of salary for all Government establishments every month.

Around 50 sheets of A3 papers are used to draw salary of an employee. With the decision, the Government will save 1.8 crore A3 sheets of paper in a year.

Considering the requirement for change in salary drawal and in adherence to the principles of 5Ts, the Government has also decided that the salary of the employees will be paid by the treasury on the last working day of the month. It will also be a single page bill facilitating efficiency and timeliness in drawal and disbursement of salary.

Odisha will be the first State in the country to introduce such an initiative. It will be introduced in all the 166 treasuries of the State before December 31. There are over 8000 Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) who are drawing salary of around 4.5 lakh State Government employees.

The Government has decided to go for a pilot project in major treasuries of the Capital City after discussion with the Accountant General of Odisha and other stakeholders.

Preparation of salary bills is a time-consuming process and needs engagement of huge manpower. While one copy of the salary bill is sent to the treasury, another copy is kept with the DDO.

Official sources said training and hand-holding support will be extended to the officers in treasuries and DDOs for the successful implementation of the initiative.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Odisha Odisha government One page salary bill
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp