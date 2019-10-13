Odisha government to introduce one page salary bill for its employees from December

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a significant initiative, the State Government has decided to introduce single page salary bill for its employees to save paper and help in maintenance of greenery.

In an office memorandum, the Finance department maintained that approximately more than 15 lakh A3 size papers are used for drawal of salary for all Government establishments every month.

Around 50 sheets of A3 papers are used to draw salary of an employee. With the decision, the Government will save 1.8 crore A3 sheets of paper in a year.

Considering the requirement for change in salary drawal and in adherence to the principles of 5Ts, the Government has also decided that the salary of the employees will be paid by the treasury on the last working day of the month. It will also be a single page bill facilitating efficiency and timeliness in drawal and disbursement of salary.

Odisha will be the first State in the country to introduce such an initiative. It will be introduced in all the 166 treasuries of the State before December 31. There are over 8000 Drawing and Disbursing Officers (DDOs) who are drawing salary of around 4.5 lakh State Government employees.

The Government has decided to go for a pilot project in major treasuries of the Capital City after discussion with the Accountant General of Odisha and other stakeholders.

Preparation of salary bills is a time-consuming process and needs engagement of huge manpower. While one copy of the salary bill is sent to the treasury, another copy is kept with the DDO.

Official sources said training and hand-holding support will be extended to the officers in treasuries and DDOs for the successful implementation of the initiative.