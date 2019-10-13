Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Woman gives birth on Bhubaneswar's Capital Hospital footpath

The road from AG Square to Capital Hospital

The road from AG Square to Capital Hospital (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A woman gave birth to a child on the footpath near blood bank of Capital Hospital after she was allegedly denied admission to the gynaecology department.

Pana Murmu of Saliasahi, was taken to Capital Hospital by her family members after she complained of labour pain on Friday night. Hospital staff guided her to the labour room after she reported at the gynaecology department.

Her family members alleged that though Murmu was in acute labour pain, the staff present in the labour room turned down their request to admit her in the Gynaecology Ward and asked them to go to SCB, Cuttack.

Murmu came out of the labour room and gave birth to a baby boy on the footpath of the Blood Bank where she was waiting to be shifted to Cuttack. “We waited on the footpath as we did have enough money. But before Murmu could be shifted, she delivered the child,” said a kin.

Later, hospital authorities made arrangements for her treatment but the doctor, who was initially consulted, denied any negligence. Attending doctor Satyanarayan Samal said the woman’s relatives were advised to come with outdoor ticket for her admission. “They did not come and I left the hospital after my duty hour at about 9 pm. In the morning I came to know that she had delivered her child,” he said. 

Capital Hospital Superintendent Dr Narayan Sathi said no complaint has been received from the woman or her family.

“We will definitely inquire and take action against those found responsible only after a complaint is lodged,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister’s office has sought a report in this regard. A Joint Secretary level officer has been asked to inquire and submit the report.

