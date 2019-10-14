18 detained, 5 fined by GRP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Sunday detained 18 persons and fined five Territorial Army (TA) applicants for travelling without tickets on a train from Anand Vihar Terminal in Delhi to Puri.

“A Bhubaneswar-based family, including two women, lodged a complaint by calling on the toll-free number of Indian Railways that many passengers boarded the train from Uttar Pradesh without tickets and had occupied their reserved seats,” said a GRP officer.

Acting on the complaint, the applicants who visited the Capital City to appear TA examination on Monday were detained. However, the family members did not lodge a formal complaint and they were let off after being given a stringent warning, the officer added.

In another development, a Twitter user posted a photograph showing the applicants sleeping on the pavement near 120 Infantry Battalion here and tagged the Commissionerate Police. The user urged the senior police officers to look into the matter. Following this, the police pitched into the matter and offered help to the applicants.