Home Cities Bhubaneswar

All schools, colleges, varsities must be disabled-friendly, Odisha education departments told

The Development Commissioner directs the districts to complete retrofitting works by Dec

Published: 14th October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 04:53 PM   |  A+A-

utkal-univ1032546

Utkal University in Bhubaneswar. | (Express Photo Services)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: After missing the deadline of making all government buildings accessible to Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the State Government has asked the School and Mass Education and Higher Education departments to ensure that all educational institutions are disabled-friendly by end of December.
At a recent high-level meeting of all departments, Development Commissioner Suresh Chandra Mohapatra has directed the districts to complete retrofitting works in all school and college buildings along with the offices within the time frame.

The Commerce and Transport department has also been asked to ensure the implementation of the latest code of practice for Bus Body Design for making all public transport accessible within the stipulated time and report to the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) department.
As per the Supreme Court deadline, all Government buildings in the Capital were to be made fully accessible to PwDs by end of June. Of the 253 buildings initially identified in the city, retrofitting work has been completed in over 70 per cent buildings.

While the Centre had released Rs 17.47 crore for providing accessibility to 50 buildings in the Capital, utilisation certificates (UCs) to the tune of Rs 6.10 crore has been submitted so far.
Besides asking to complete retrofitting work in rest of the buildings, Mohapatra has directed all the executing agencies, including Works department and Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) to submit the UCs on time.

Apart from the Capital, decision has been taken to make all Government buildings fully accessible to PwDs in 10 major cities and towns, Angul, Balasore, Baripada, Balangir, Berhampur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Jeypore, Rourkela and Sambalpur by December. The retrofitting of the buildings will be undertaken by the Government with the available budget.

Works department has been asked to prepare the budget and move to the Finance department for special allocation for providing accessibility to all Government buildings in the district headquarters.
Though the National Informatics Centre (NIC) has made 240 websites accessible and Commerce department has provided accessibility to all Government-owned buses, private bus owners have agreed to provide accessibility by 2023.

An official of the SSEPD department said all departments have been asked to make public documents accessible within next one year. “Electronics and IT department will liaise with all departments and provide necessary guidance for making all websites accessible in a time-bound manner,” he added.

As per the direction of the Centre, the SSEPD department has already initiated process for development of mobile apps for receiving grievances of PwDs, monitoring and its redressal.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
disabled-friendly schools Odisha schools Odisha colleges
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Scientist, president, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble president was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his seven inspiring and bestselling books(Express Photo Service)
APJ Abdul Kalam's 88th Birth Anniversary: Saluting India’s Missile Man
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by many on social media for being elegant and suited to Pakistani culture. What was striking in Kate's fashion choices was the resemblance they bore to her mother-in-law late Princess Diana's clothes during her Pakistan trips. Check out all the photos here. (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton channels Lady Diana on first official Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp