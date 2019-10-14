Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Create road safety awareness, Govt tells Collectors

The Collectors have been asked to open counters for learning licence (LL) in educational institutions, community centres and other important locations especially in urban areas.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the Collectors to convene the district road safety committee meetings and discuss issues relating to measures to create awareness among the people and make Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) middlemen free.

In a letter to all the Collectors, Principal Secretary in Commerce and Transport department G Srinivas said awareness camps should be conducted in educational institutions and support of NGOs and students should be taken to organise such programmes.

The Collectors have been asked to open counters for learning licence (LL) in educational institutions, community centres and other important locations especially in urban areas. Besides, rate charts of fees would have to be displayed for LL, driving licence (DL) and pollution under control (PUC) certificates in conspicuous locations. He said helpline numbers should also be given for lodging complaints.

Stating that adequate signages should be set up on roads for awareness among the public, Srinivas said seminars, awareness camps and competitions should be organised especially for youths to make them aware of their safety. The State Government has decided to provide `10 lakh, `7.5 lakh and `5 lakh for A, B and C category RTOs respectively from the Odisha Road Safety Society fund for expenses in this regard.
The MV (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been implemented in the State from September 1, 2019. The Government has allowed three months’ time and steps have been taken to facilitate vehicle owners and drivers to get their documents updated.

The Transport Secretary said some middlemen are exploiting the general public due to huge demand for the required documents.Stating that road safety is a matter of concern, Srinivas said 5,315 people died in road accidents last year. More than 35,000 people have died in roads accidents in Odisha, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp