Create road safety awareness, Govt tells Collectors

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government has asked the Collectors to convene the district road safety committee meetings and discuss issues relating to measures to create awareness among the people and make Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) middlemen free.

In a letter to all the Collectors, Principal Secretary in Commerce and Transport department G Srinivas said awareness camps should be conducted in educational institutions and support of NGOs and students should be taken to organise such programmes.

The Collectors have been asked to open counters for learning licence (LL) in educational institutions, community centres and other important locations especially in urban areas. Besides, rate charts of fees would have to be displayed for LL, driving licence (DL) and pollution under control (PUC) certificates in conspicuous locations. He said helpline numbers should also be given for lodging complaints.

Stating that adequate signages should be set up on roads for awareness among the public, Srinivas said seminars, awareness camps and competitions should be organised especially for youths to make them aware of their safety. The State Government has decided to provide `10 lakh, `7.5 lakh and `5 lakh for A, B and C category RTOs respectively from the Odisha Road Safety Society fund for expenses in this regard.

The MV (Amendment) Act, 2019 has been implemented in the State from September 1, 2019. The Government has allowed three months’ time and steps have been taken to facilitate vehicle owners and drivers to get their documents updated.

The Transport Secretary said some middlemen are exploiting the general public due to huge demand for the required documents.Stating that road safety is a matter of concern, Srinivas said 5,315 people died in road accidents last year. More than 35,000 people have died in roads accidents in Odisha, he said.