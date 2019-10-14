Income norm for free laptops to students

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students belonging to well-to-do families will not get free laptops under Biju Yuva Sashaktikaran Yojana (BYSY) in the State from next year.Officer in-charge of Higher Education Performance Tracking Cell Mihir Kumar Das said the provision of income criteria will be included in the guidelines for distribution of laptops to meritorious Plus II students under the scheme from next academic session.

The move is a part of the department’s action plan approved by Chief Minster Naveen Patnaik a few months back. Though the new provision was supposed to be included in the guidelines from this year, the department has decided to implement it from next year, sources said.

Das, however, said unlike preparation of the merit list at the State level, the eligible students list for free laptops has been prepared at the district level this year. Out of 15,000 laptops to be distributed among the students who have cleared Plus II examinations successfully in the current academic session, 7000 laptops will be distributed among students in Science, 5,400 in Arts and 2000 in Commerce stream.

Besides, 400 meritorious students in Sanskrit and 200 in Vocational Education stream will be eligible for the scheme in the current year.

Meanwhile, the department has shortlisted 30 nodal colleges and appointed 30 nodal officers in this regard and asked the Odisha Computer Application Centre (OCAC) to supply the laptops to these colleges for distribution at the district level.

While a budget of `41.86 crore has also been set aside for the purpose, the laptop distribution process will be completed by the end of December.