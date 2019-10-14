Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mystery shrouds man’s death

The woman’s family informed the Saheed Nagar police that Abakash was threatening them.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A man allegedly committed suicide over strained relationship with his wife here on Sunday. According to police, the man identified as Abakash Paikray of Narendrapur in Nayagarh district, was working as a contractual employee in Odisha State Museum. He developed a relationship with a woman in the same office and both got married in February.

The woman told the mediapersons that Abakash was harassing her and also threatening to commit suicide over petty issues after marriage. After he threatened to attack her recently, she was staying with her parents in VSS Nagar under Saheed Nagar police limits.

However, Abakash, his father, uncle and aunt visited the woman’s house on Saturday to sort out the matter but she denied to stay with her husband. While Abakash and his family members then left and proceeded towards Baramunda to board a bus for Nayagarh, Abakash returned to the woman’s house and said he had consumed poison.

The woman’s family informed the Saheed Nagar police that Abakash was threatening them.After walking away a few metres from the woman’s house, he fell on the road, following which the locals informed the police who rushed him to Capital Hospital where he died on Sunday morning.

Sources said while being rescued, Abakash told the police that he had consumed poison. But his family alleged that the woman’s family had beaten him and poisoned him. The father of Abakash, Bhaskar Paikray lodged a complaint with Saheed Nagar police alleging that his son was murdered.

“On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC. The exact reason behind his death can be ascertained after receiving the post-mortem report and further investigation is on,” said zone V ACP Anil Kumar Mishra.

Abakash was a youth leader of Biju Janata Dal. Following his death, his associates blocked National Highway 57 and demanded arrest of the accused in the case. Later, the police dispersed them with assurance that the matter will be looked into from all angles.

