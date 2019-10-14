Nandankanan zoo planning junlge trekking in botanical park

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If things take shape as per plan, nature and wildlife lovers visiting Nandankanan Zoo here will get jungle trekking facility in its botanical park in a year or two. The facility will be developed over 610 hectare in Chudanga reserve forest and Krushna Nagar protected forest of Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary. The forests were recently merged with the Nandankanan Biological Park to increase its area.

The park comprising Nandanakan Zoo, Kanjia lake and botanical garden had 437 ha area. However, after merger of Chudanga and Krushna Nagar forests this year, the total area of the park has now increased to 1,047 ha.

Zoo officials said the merger of Chudanga reserve forest, which has the presence of barking deer, spotted deer, civets and other herbivorous animals, has vast potential to boost eco-tourism. “The merger of these forests has also paved way for execution of a number of projects to enrich the habitat for wildlife and promote eco-tourism,” said Deputy Director of Nandankanan Jayant Das.

He said more herbivorous animals will be released into these forests that have been placed under the administrative control of the zoo. Trekking path will also be developed for visitors in the sanctuary area. A master plan will be readied this year for this purpose, he added.

Zoo Assistant Director Anjan Mohanty said the master plan is being prepared for a period of five years for better management of flora and fauna, and effective implementation of eco-tourism projects in the forest area. As per plan, a meadow, water bodies and a mineral lick/salt lick, a place where animals can go to lick essential mineral nutrients from a deposit of salts and other minerals, will be developed. This apart, watch towers, trekking path and enforcement walls around the newly merged forest area will be constructed, he added.

Zoo officials said development of safari in the forest area will also be explored.