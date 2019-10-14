Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Nandankanan zoo planning junlge trekking in botanical park

The park comprising Nandanakan Zoo, Kanjia lake and botanical garden had 437 ha area.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Nandankanan Biological Park (Photo | Nandankanan.org)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: If things take shape as per plan, nature and wildlife lovers visiting Nandankanan Zoo here will get jungle trekking facility in its botanical park in a year or two. The facility will be developed over 610 hectare in Chudanga reserve forest and Krushna Nagar protected forest of Chandaka-Dampara sanctuary. The forests were recently merged with the Nandankanan Biological Park to increase its area.

The park comprising Nandanakan Zoo, Kanjia lake and botanical garden had 437 ha area. However, after merger of Chudanga and Krushna Nagar forests this year, the total area of the park has now increased to 1,047 ha.

Zoo officials said the merger of Chudanga reserve forest, which has the presence of barking deer, spotted deer, civets and other herbivorous animals, has vast potential to boost eco-tourism. “The merger of these forests has also paved way for execution of a number of projects to enrich the habitat for wildlife and promote eco-tourism,” said Deputy Director of Nandankanan Jayant Das.

He said more herbivorous animals will be released into these forests that have been placed under the administrative control of the zoo. Trekking path will also be developed for visitors in the sanctuary area. A master plan will be readied this year for this purpose, he added.

Zoo Assistant Director Anjan Mohanty said the master plan is being prepared for a period of five years for better management of flora and fauna, and effective implementation of eco-tourism projects in the forest area. As per plan, a meadow, water bodies and a mineral lick/salt lick, a place where animals can go to lick essential mineral nutrients from a deposit of salts and other minerals, will be developed. This apart, watch towers, trekking path and enforcement walls around the newly merged forest area will be constructed, he added.

Zoo officials said development of safari in the forest area will also be explored.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhubaneswar Nandankanan botanical garden botanical park
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Scientist, president, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble president was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his seven inspiring and bestselling books(Express Photo Service)
APJ Abdul Kalam's 88th Birth Anniversary: Saluting India’s Missile Man
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by many on social media for being elegant and suited to Pakistani culture. What was striking in Kate's fashion choices was the resemblance they bore to her mother-in-law late Princess Diana's clothes during her Pakistan trips. Check out all the photos here. (Photo | Twitter)
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton channels Lady Diana on first official Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp