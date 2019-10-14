Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Power crisis looms, OPGC to close unit

The OPGC has offered to pay additional 40 per cent of the coal cost if MCL supplies more coal than the fuel supply agreement, Panda said.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Faced with acute coal shortage, the Odisha Power Generation Corporation Ltd (OPGC) will be forced to shut down one of the two units of 220 MW each of its Stage-I thermal power station in Ib Valley area of Jharsuguda district anytime during Monday midnight.

“The available stock of the fossil fuel is enough to run one unit of Stage-I and two units of the recently commissioned 660 MW each at a reduced plant load factor (PLF) of its installed capacity,” said OPGC spokesperson Dilip Panda.

With no further improvement in coal supply to OPGC by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL), the two new units of super critical power plants are operating at less than 60 per cent of their capacity while the first unit of Stage-I is running at about 85 per cent PLF.

“It is not good for the health of the two new power plants to run them at truncated PLF for a long time. If such a condition prevailed for few more days, the plant authorities have to take a call to shut down one more unit,” said a senior officer looking after the operation side of the plant.

The power generated from OPGC, a joint venture between the State Government and AES, is directly fed to the State grid. Shutting down of a unit will directly hit the State as Gridco, the bulk supplier of power, will have to buy costly power to meet the shortfall, sources in the Energy department said.

Alarmed by the OPGC decision to shut down one unit, Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Samal convened an emergent meeting with senior officers of MCL’s Ib Valley area and OPGC to tide over the situation.
“MCL has assured to increase coal supply to 18,000 tonne on October 14 and 20,000 tonne on October 15 from Lakhanpur open cast mines. However, everything depends on the coal production by the Coal India subsidiary which is able to produce about 30,000 tonne, half of its daily production capacity,” said a senior MCL official after the meeting.

The State-owned OPGC requires about 24,000 tonne coal per day to run the four units. It is being supplied with 12,000 tonne by MCL in the last two days.

The OPGC has offered to pay additional 40 per cent of the coal cost if MCL supplies more coal than the fuel supply agreement, Panda said.

Coal despatch in MCL’s Talcher and Ib Valley coalfields has been affected for more than a month due to protests by locals over several issues, including rehabilitation, resettlement and compensation. Similarly, MCL is unable to operate quarry no. 6 of Lakhanpur since Friday due to resistance by residents of Ubuda village demanding employment beyond R&R Policy of the State Government.

“The Rehabilitation and Peripheral Development Committee (RPDC) of Jharsuguda is scheduled to meet on October 15 to deliberate these issues. We expect that all contentious issues will be resolved and mining operation will be normal,” official sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp