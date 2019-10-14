Tourist thrashed in city Zoo

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the Government is trying to attract tourists to the State, the visitors to major destinations are subjected to harassment for lack of adequate security mechanism.

In the latest case, a tourist was attacked in Nandankanan Zoological Park on Friday. It all started when two groups of tourists entered into a heated exchange of words over boarding a battery powered vehicle (BPV). One group, which had boarded the vehicle, was supposed to disembark near the dinosaur sculpture. But an elderly couple in the group refused to step down, following which the other group waiting there to go to next point entered into an argument with them.

Meanwhile, a tourist started video-recording the dispute. One of the BPV drivers asked him not to record the incident which led to an argument between them. The driver accompanied by his colleagues thrashed the tourist and also snatched his mobile phone.

The victim then approached Nandankanan Police and informed that the drivers had forcibly taken away his mobile phone. Later, the police recovered his phone but no case was registered. “We did not receive any formal complaint from any tourist. However, the criminal antecedents of the BPV drivers will be verified to avoid further untoward incident,” Nandankanan IIC Paramananda Nayak said.After the incident, the video of the tourist getting manhandled started doing rounds on the social media.