Train timing revised

BHUBANESWAR: With the Ministry of Railways introducing a daily Sewa Express train between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh from October 15, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has revised the timings of earlier running passenger trains between Khurda Road and Nayagarh for operational feasibility.Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 8.20 am instead of 7.15 am. In the return direction, it will leave Nayagarh Town at 10 am instead of 9.20 am.Similarly, another passenger train, which was earlier leaving Khurda at 7.30 pm, will leave at 8.15 pm. In the return direction, its timing will remain unchanged.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Construction worker lynched on suspicion of idol theft in Nizamabad
Mobile tariffs unsustainable, need to go up: Airtel India CEO
Ink thrown at Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey in Patna, says media was target
Dhanush and Manju Warrier starrer 'Asuran' enters Rs 100-crore club
Next war will be won through indigenised weapons systems: Army Chief Bipin Rawat
Karnataka rains: Three siblings buried alive after house collapses in Koppal