Train timing revised

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With the Ministry of Railways introducing a daily Sewa Express train between Bhubaneswar and Nayagarh from October 15, the East Coast Railway (ECoR) has revised the timings of earlier running passenger trains between Khurda Road and Nayagarh for operational feasibility.Khurda Road-Nayagarh Town Passenger will leave Khurda Road at 8.20 am instead of 7.15 am. In the return direction, it will leave Nayagarh Town at 10 am instead of 9.20 am.Similarly, another passenger train, which was earlier leaving Khurda at 7.30 pm, will leave at 8.15 pm. In the return direction, its timing will remain unchanged.