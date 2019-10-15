Home Cities Bhubaneswar

CM launches Kartik Brata programme

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched Kartik Brata programme for devotees during the holy month of Kartik at Puri, through video-conferencing from Lok Seva Bhavan here.

Published: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday launched Kartik Brata programme for devotees during the holy month of Kartik at Puri, through video-conferencing from Lok Seva Bhavan here.
Naveen discussed with the devotees about arrangements made by the Government for observing the ‘Kartik Brata’. Arrangements have been made for the stay of 3000 devotees at Puri this year.

While 900 devotees can stay at Railway Tourist Complex, facilities for 600 others have been made at Municipality Kalyan Mandap. Another 1500 devotees can stay in the newly built centre at Narendra Kona. Though the newly-built centre is yet to be inaugurated, all arrangements have been made for stay of devotees there.

Official sources said three buses will run from the Railway Tourist Complex to Jagannath Temple for the devotees. Till now 2,577 devotees have registered themselves for the programme and 2,183 have already started the Brata at different centres.About 500 government employees, 120 volunteers from Youth for Better Puri and 60 members of Red Cross have been engaged for the protection and convenience of the devotees. 

The programme has been launched by the Government in 2016. Besides accommodation, provision of Maha Prasad, fruits and cultural programmes are organised for the entertainment of the devotees.
Minister of State for Tourism and Culture Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Chief Advisor to Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) R Balakrishnan, Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy, BJP MLA from Puri Jayant Sarangi and senior officials were present.

